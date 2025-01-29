Google Maps to Implement Trump's Executive Orders Renaming Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali
Google will update the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Google Maps app, following a US government order.
This change was part of an executive action signed by President Donald Trump during his first week in office, aimed at renaming the body of water on official US maps.
The new name will be visible to Google Maps users in the US only. Additionally, Mount Denali will also revert to its former name, Mount McKinley, for US app users.
Trump said he would rename Mount Denali back to Mount McKinley to honor President McKinley, who he claimed made the US "very rich" through tariffs and talent. It was renamed Denali in 2015 under Obama as a gesture to Alaska's Native Americans.
In a social media post, Google explained it updates names based on official government sources. The changes will be made quickly once the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) is updated.
When official names differ between countries, Google Maps shows the local name. Users outside the US will see both names.
