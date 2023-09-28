Google Introduces Earthquake Alert System For Android Users In India
Google has announced the launch of its Android Earthquake Alerts System in India. The system was already deployed in many countries across the world.
For this, the tech giant has collaborated with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences.
According to Google, the system works by turning the phone into a little earthquake detector, with the accelerometer acting as a seismograph.
When a phone is on charge, they can detect tremors. If multiple phones detect simultaneous shaking, Google's server can pinpoint further earthquake details and send alerts to other phones nearby.
The alerts are classified into two types, ‘Be Aware Alert’ and ‘Take Action Alert’, depending upon the magnitude of tremors.
More powerful earthquakes override Do Not Disturb settings, activate the screen, and emit a loud sound. The alert also provides safety recommendations, like seeking shelter beneath a table.
Joke To Reality: How Internet Brought A Phantom Steakhouse To Life
Click here