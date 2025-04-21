Google Found Guilty of Ad Tech Monopoly. What Does It Mean?
The US Department of Justice has won its antitrust case against Google, accusing the company of holding an illegal monopoly in ad tech.
The ruling, following a similar loss for Google in its Search case, found that the company’s conduct “substantially harmed” publishers and users online.
Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Google violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act by tying its publisher ad server and ad exchange through contracts and tech integration, helping it maintain monopoly power.
Over three weeks, the DOJ argued that Google monopolised tools for publishers, advertiser networks, and ad exchanges—illegally linking its products to block competition and extract monopoly profits.
Publishers and advertisers were said to suffer from fewer choices and worse outcomes.
Google countered that the government misrepresented the market. It claimed its tools improve performance and help clients earn more, arguing its business practices are legitimate and pro-consumer.
