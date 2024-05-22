Global Cities Index 2024: Delhi Leads Indian Cities, New York Tops Global Ranking
The Global Cities Index Report is an annual ranking of approximately 1,000 major cities worldwide, covering 163 countries across five key categories.
The index is calculated based on scores across categories such as Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance. These scores are combined to generate an overall rank for each city.
Delhi has been ranked 350th in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, making it the highest-ranked Indian city. In contrast, Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh ranked last in the index, at 1000th place.
Bengaluru, India's IT hub, is at 411th place, surpassing Mumbai, the country's financial capital, which is at 427th.
New York secured the top spot in all five categories with a perfect score of 100, followed by London in second place and San Jose in third.
Mumbai was placed 915th for quality of life, whereas Thrissur, a city in Kerala, attained the 757th position in India's Quality of Life category. Furthermore, Saharanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, ranked at the bottom, securing the 966th place.
Delhi achieved the 55th position in the Human Capital category and the 108th position in Economics, while Bengaluru was ranked 179th in Human Capital and 171st in Economics.
