Generative AI Poses New Risks To Elections: CSDI Urges Cautious Regulation
The Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions (CSDI), a Canadian think tank, has released a comprehensive report examining the potential risks posed by generative AI on elections and other democratic processes.
Titled "Harmful Hallucinations: Generative AI and Elections," the report, co-authored by Chris Tenove, Nishtha Gupta, Netheena Mathews, and others, highlights both the risks and opportunities presented by this technology.
While generative AI is not a recent development, the study emphasises that advancements in AI tools, combined with easier accessibility, have significantly reduced barriers to producing AI-generated misinformation, manipulated media, and deepfakes.
The report categorises these risks into three key areas: deception, harassment, and the pollution of information environments.
Through real-world examples, it illustrates how AI can be used to mislead voters, harass political figures, or flood the public with low-quality, inaccurate information.
The report advocates for a balanced regulatory approach to address these risks without rushing into overly strict laws before fully understanding their consequences.
