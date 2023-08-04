FraudGPT: How The New AI Chatbot Aids Cybercriminals In Phishing Attacks
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal internet security agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has warned against a new AI-powered chatbot called the FraudGPT.
FraudGPT is being used by fraudsters to write fraudulent content for cyber frauds and crimes.
The AI chatbot can create convincing-looking phishing emails, texts and websites which can be used to deceive people into disclosing critical information, such login passwords, financial information, or any personal information.
It can produce misleading messages to persuade users into opening malicious links or attachments thereby, infecting their systems with malware. Hackers also use it to produce phoney paperwork for financial frauds, such as invoices or payment requests.
Cert-In has cautioned internet users against clicking on links and attachments from unknown sources.
It has also advised users to regularly update their security software, install patches and use genuine antivirus to protect against potential threats.
