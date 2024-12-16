Flood and Drought Risks Across India: 51 Districts Face Severe Floods, 91 Droughts
A new study by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) and the Indian Institutes of Technology in Guwahati and Mandi has identified 51 districts in India at "very high" flood risk and 118 at "high" flood risk.
Similarly, 91 districts face a "very high" drought risk, while 188 are at "high" risk.
The study identifies 11 districts at "very high" risk of both floods and droughts. This includes Patna (Bihar), Alappuzha (Kerala), Kendrapara (Odisha), and districts in Assam and West Bengal.
While flood hazards are concentrated, drought risks are more widespread, affecting 65 districts across 22 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.
The report offers a district-level risk assessment by combining climatic hazards, exposure, and vulnerability, with the goal of enhancing disaster planning and safeguarding people and livelihoods.
It not only evaluated the likelihood of extreme weather events but also examined the factors driving vulnerability, highlighting that risks can intensify even when hazards are less likely, but exposure and vulnerability remain high.
