Flights, Trains Hit By Fog As Delhi Sees Longest Cold Wave In A Decade
Delhi has now seen five consecutive days of cold wave, the longest since 2013, said reports.
The temperature dropped to 1.9°C on January 8, the second lowest seen since January 1 when it dropped to 1.1°C, Hindustan Times reported.
Since January 5, Delhi's minimum temperature remained below 5°C till Monday and on Tuesday the minimum was 6.4°C.
Low temperatures have been accompanied by dense fog in the national capital that has affected flights and trains.
Delhi airport issued a fog alert on Monday night asking passengers to be in touch with airlines for flight information.
ANI reported on Tuesday that at least 50 departing flights were delayed because of the weather conditions.
NDTV reported that 39 trains were also delayed because of the fog.
