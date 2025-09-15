FIR Filed Against Congress for AI Clip on PM Modi, Late Mother
Delhi Police on September 13 filed an FIR against an AI-generated video by Congress’ Bihar unit that allegedly maligned PM Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben, PTI reported.
The complaint was lodged by Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP’s Delhi Election Cell, at North Avenue police station. He said the 36-second video “maligned the PM’s image, grossly violating law, morality, and women’s dignity.”
According to the complaint, the video was shared on X on September 10 by the Congress’ Bihar unit. The case has been registered against unnamed persons.
Police said charges include forgery, use of forged records, intentional insult, defamation, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Union minister Giriraj Singh said Rahul Gandhi had stooped to a new low with such tactics. He claimed it exposed Congress’ desperation in Bihar.
Congress party publicity chief Pawan Khera defended the video, saying: “This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son.”
