Facebook, Instagram Ads Use Jenna Ortega's Photo To Promote Explicit Content Apps

An examination of Meta's ad library revealed that the entity responsible for the app conducted 11 advertisements featuring a doctored and blurred image of Jenna Ortega, the actor known for “Wednesday”, taken when she was 16 years old.
The app in question, named Perky AI, claimed the ability to use artificial intelligence to digitally undress women.
The advertisements demonstrated the Perky app's capability to alter Ortega's attire in the photo according to text prompts, such as, “Latex costume,” “Batman underwear” and “No clothes”.
Upon receiving inquiries from NBC News, Meta took action by suspending the page of the Perky app. This page had previously run over 260 distinct advertisements on Meta's platforms since September.
A report titled 'A Revealing Picture', by social network analysis company Graphika, had also highlighted this trend. It mentioned that as many as 24 million people visited such malicious apps and sites in September of 2023 alone.
AI-Driven Platforms Creating Explicit Images Of Women On The Rise: Report