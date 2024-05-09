EU Probes Elon Musk’s X For Content Moderation Cuts And AI Impact
The European Union is investigating social media platform X's reduction in content moderation resources, marking its first major inquiry under new stringent online content regulations.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, announced on Wednesday that it has sought information from X under the Digital Services Act.
This law mandates online platforms to adopt a stricter stance on monitoring and removing illegal and harmful content.
The commission expressed concern over X's transparency report submitted in March 2024, revealing a nearly 20% reduction in its team of content moderators compared to the previous October 2023 report.
The commission is also asking X for more information on risk assessments and measures related to the effects of generative AI on elections, illegal content dissemination, and safeguarding fundamental rights.
