Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads
Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new micro-blogging platform, Threads, which has garnered more than 30 million sign up within a day.
Twitter attorney Alex Spiro sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday accusing Meta of "systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property" to create Threads.
Spiro has accused Meta of hiring dozens of their former employees, who “continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.
Replying to a news article about the same on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Being touted as an alternative to Twitter, the user interface of text-based conversation app closely resembles Twitter.
Refuting Twitter’s claims, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, in a Threads post, said that the engineering team at Threads does not consist of any former Twitter employees.
Meta's Threads Has Finally Launched. So We Tried It Out
