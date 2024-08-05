Elon Musk Announces Second Successful Neuralink Implant
Neuralink has successfully implanted its device in a second patient, according to Elon Musk.
The device aims to enable paralyzed individuals to use digital devices solely through thought.
This development is part of the company's ongoing tests to assist people with spinal cord injuries.
Neuralink has reported that its first patient has been able to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and move a cursor on their laptop using the device.
Musk shared that the second patient, like the first, suffered a spinal cord injury and was paralysed in a diving accident.
