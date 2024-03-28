Elon Musk Announces Free Premium Features For Select X Accounts. What’s The Catch?
Elon Musk has announced that all X accounts with 2,500 or more verified subscriber followers will receive the Premium features at no cost.
Additionally, accounts with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will be granted all the Premium+ features without charge.
Previously known as Twitter Blue and later rebranded as X Premium, this service assures subscribers various features including the blue verification badge, enhanced engagement, and more.
Apart from other benefits, X Premium and Premium+ subscribers also have access to GrokAI, the newly-launched AI chatbot, which responds with "wit and also has a rebellious streak".
