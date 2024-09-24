Elon Musk Alters X's Blocking Feature, Allowing Blocked Users To View Posts
Elon Musk, owner of X, has announced a new update to the platform’s blocking feature, which will now allow blocked users to see the posts of accounts that have blocked them.
Although blocked accounts will still be unable to interact with the accounts that blocked them, they will be able to view their posts.
According to The Verge, a source from X said that this change is being introduced because users can already view and engage with blocked accounts by using a different, non-blocked account.
Musk has long expressed his dislike for the block feature on X, suggesting over a year ago that it would be removed except for direct messages, stating, “It makes no sense”.
In May 2023, X’s Engineering team had announced an upcoming blocked viewer feature, though without specifying a launch date.
The post explained that the update would allow users of blocked accounts to "identify and report any potential harmful content that was previously hidden from view".
