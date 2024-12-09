Delhi Schools Hit by Bomb Hoax, Investigations Underway
Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, which were later declared a hoax by the police after thorough inspections.
Among the targeted schools were DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, prompting swift action.
Students were sent home, and the Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squads, and fire department officials conducted extensive searches on the affected campuses.
The emails, reportedly sent at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, claimed bombs had been planted in the schools.
While no suspicious objects were found, the threat caused significant disruption. Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, and the schools have been temporarily closed as investigations continue.
