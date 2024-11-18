Delhi-NCR Imposes GRAP Stage IV To Combat Air Crisis: What Does It Mean?
To address worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) starting Monday.
Key measures include closure of physical classes for all students except those in Classes 10 and 12.
Ban on truck traffic into Delhi, except for vehicles carrying essential goods/services. LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel trucks are exempt.
Entry restrictions for light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, except for EVs, CNG, BS-VI diesel vehicles, or those carrying essential goods/services.
Prohibition of BS-IV and below diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi, except those providing essential services.
State and Delhi governments may implement 50% work-from-home for employees in government, municipal, and private offices.
