Delhi-NCR Cities Lead India’s Pollution Rankings, Says CREA Report
Delhi was ranked the sixth most polluted city in India in October, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The top 10 most polluted cities were all from Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas — including Dharuhera, Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Noida, Ballabgarh, Delhi, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Hapur, and Gurgaon.
Dharuhera in Haryana was the most polluted city with an average PM2.5 level of 123 µg/m³, followed by Rohtak (120 µg/m³) and Ghaziabad (114 µg/m³).
Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 107 µg/m³ in October — three times higher than its September average of 36 µg/m³.
CREA said stubble burning contributed less than 6% to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, indicating that year-round emissions are the main cause of pollution.
Four cities each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh featured in the top 10 list, showing that pollution is concentrated across the NCR belt. The report highlighted that air quality across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, especially the NCR, worsened sharply in October.
Shillong in Meghalaya was the cleanest city in India, with a PM2.5 level of 10 µg/m³. CREA analysts said pollution spikes during winter and festivals worsen already high year-round pollution levels due to poor long-term planning.
