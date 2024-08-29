Delhi High Court Urges Government To Regulate Deepfake AI Amid Growing Concerns
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeiTY) to consider enacting a law to regulate harmful AI technologies like deepfakes.
A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan noted that deepfakes are a global challenge, not just an issue in India.
Citing that some U.S. states have already enacted legislation, the bench stated, “We as an institution have some limitations. You’ll have to do something.”
The court emphasised the urgent need to regulate AI and deepfake technologies while hearing Chaitanya Rohilla's plea for guidelines and blocking websites offering deepfake AI.
During Wednesday's hearing, advocate Manohar Lal noted that while the plea was filed last year, the issue has worsened significantly since then.
ASG Chetan Sharma concurred, acknowledging deepfakes as a growing problem and stating that the only solution to fake AI is counter-technology.
