Why Do Earthquakes Happen? And Which Parts Of India Are Most Prone To It?

These waves travel through the Earth's crust and are felt as the shake on the Earth's surface, which we call an earthquake. The edges of the plates where the stress builds up are most prone to earthquakes and are known as seismic zones.
Zone 5, the most fatal zone, parts of northeastern India, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, part of North Bihar, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Delhi is located between the Himalayas and the Aravalli-Delhi Fold Belt, which could be causing frequent tremors. The Aravalli-Delhi Fold receives build up in its faults due to the ongoing movement of Indian tectonic plates towards Eurasian plates.