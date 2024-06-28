Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Halts Operations After Roof Collapse, One Dead
At least one person died and six were injured after a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto cars, including taxis, during heavy rains early Friday.
Delhi police, fire service, CISF, and NDRF teams responded to the scene after the shed outside Terminal 1 caved in due to the downpour.
Among the six injured, one person was rescued from a car struck by an iron beam. Three fire-tenders were dispatched to the airport following a call received by the Delhi Fire Service around 5:30 a.m.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited the site and inspected Terminal 1. Describing the incident as "very serious," he announced compensation for the victim's family and the injured.
As a safety measure, all departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed.
Heavy rains continued to lash Delhi and surrounding NCR areas on Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a moderate to intense spell of rain in the city for the next few hours.
