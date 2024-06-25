Dabur And YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Resolve Trademark Dispute Over 'Real' Branding
The year-long trademark dispute between Dabur and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has concluded, with Rathee agreeing to blur visuals in his YouTube video that resembled Dabur's Real fruit juice packet, which the company had objected to.
In February 2023, Dabur filed a lawsuit against Rathee claiming that he used portions of their advertisements and "intentionally and maliciously obscured the registered mark/logo 'Real Fruit Power'," damaging Dabur's reputation.
Dabur informed the court that they had requested Rathee to remove the video, but he refused. Notably, on March 15, 2023, the Calcutta High Court found merit in Dabur's petition, stating that the video "overtly and covertly" targeted the brand.
The Court observed that Rathee consented to remove any references or use of 'REAL' trademarks, copyrighted content, labels, packaging, and advertisements from the video.
Dabur has also confirmed that there are no objections to uploading, publishing, or broadcasting the video with these specified modifications.
Apple Found In Breach Of EU’s Digital Markets Act. What Do The Rules Say?