Cyclone Remal Makes Landfall, Leaves Destruction And Disruption In Its Path
After making landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday night, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ started moving northwards and continues to do so.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is gradually weakening on Monday.
Cyclone Remal made landfall at 8:30 PM on Sunday, impacting the coastal areas between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, southwest of Mongla.
The cyclone caused significant damage and disruption in the surrounding regions, leading to the evacuation of nearly a million people over the past two days.
Remal left a trail of devastation in its aftermath. Thatched hut roofs were torn off, trees were uprooted, and electric poles were toppled, causing considerable disruption in multiple areas of the state, including Kolkata.
