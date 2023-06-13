Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens; Amit Shah To Hold Review Meeting Over Preparedness
In light of Cyclone Biparjoy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting over preparedness on Tuesday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as well as MPs from various districts of the state will be participating in the meeting virtually.
The cyclonic storm has weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone but it remains on its course to the Saurashtra-Kutch coast of Gujarat.
As Biparjoy is expected to make a landfall on June 15, the Western Railway has cancelled 67 trains and short-terminated or short-originated 43 others as a precautionary measure.
According to the weather department, Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16.
As a preventive move against the cyclone, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed four extra teams to Gujarat, two more in Mumbai.
