Cybercrime Cases in Telangana Rise by 18% in 2024, Losses Surge by 140%
Cybercrime cases in Telangana rose by 18% in 2024, with victim losses increasing by 140%, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.
The report reveals that 1,14,174 complaints were registered in 2024 through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with total losses amounting to Rs 1,866.90 crore.
The Cyberabad area of Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases, with 25,112 incidents, followed by other areas: Hyderabad (20,299), Rachakonda (14,815), Warangal (3,531), and Sanga Reddy (3,132).
In addition to targeting cybercriminals across the country, authorities also blocked 14,984 SIM cards, 9,811 IMEI numbers, and 1,825 websites this year.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023, Telangana had reported the highest number of cybercrimes in India for the second consecutive year.
Why Is Telangana Seeing An Upsurge In Cybercrime Cases?