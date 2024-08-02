Court Protects Arijit Singh’s Personality Rights Against AI Exploitation
The Bombay High Court has temporarily restrained certain AI platforms from using singer Arijit Singh's name, voice, signatures, and images for commercial or personal gain without his consent.
In an ex-parte order, the court initially determined that Singh’s personality traits are protectable aspects of his personality rights and right to publicity, given his "celebrity status" in India.
The bench stated that it was "shocked" by how these platforms are attracting visitors by exploiting Singh’s popularity.
The singer approached the court, alleging that these platforms offer AI tools to create synthetic sound recordings by imitating his voice, mannerisms, and other attributes.
Arijit Singh has deliberately avoided brand endorsements or commercializing his personality traits for several years, according to his lawyer, Hiren Kamod.
The bench noted that while freedom of speech and expression permits critique and commentary, it does not allow the exploitation of a celebrity's persona for commercial gain.
