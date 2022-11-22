In New International Passenger Guidelines, Civil Aviation Ministry Discontinues Self-Declaration Covid Form
The Ministry of Civil Aviation released new guidelines for international passengers arriving in India and scrapped the submission of the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal.
The guidelines regarding the form submission on the Air Suvidha portal were revised "in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage" in India.
The new policy will be in effect from 12:01 am IST on Tuesday, November 22 until further orders. If required, this new decision will be reviewed by the Civil Aviation ministry.
The Air Suvidha portal had a self-declaration form that required passengers to declare their vaccination status, including the number of doses they have received.
ALSO READ
US Journalist Says He Was Detained In Qatar For Wearing Rainbow Flag T-Shirt To FIFA World Cup Match