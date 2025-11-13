Children Under Ten File 43% of Pollution-Linked Health Claims: Report
According to the Policybazaar Health Insurance Insights Report 2025, 43 per cent of all pollution-linked health insurance claims between January and September 2025 came from children under ten, making them five times more vulnerable than any other age group.
Adults between 31 and 40 years accounted for 14 per cent of such claims, while senior citizens formed just 7 per cent. The surge is largely attributed to rising respiratory and cardiac complications triggered by toxic smog, stubble burning, and festive firework pollution.
“Every post-Diwali season, pollution triggers a healthcare emergency. The fact that 43% of such claims involve children under ten is deeply worrying,” said Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar, adding that family and OPD-inclusive health covers are now essential to manage the growing financial burden of pollution-related illnesses.
The report shows that air pollution-related ailments account for over 8% of total hospitalisation claims in India, rising 14% after Diwali as air quality worsens, and are linked to respiratory, cardiac, skin, eye, and pregnancy-related disorders.
Between FY2023 and FY2024, treatment costs for respiratory illnesses rose 11% and cardiac cases 6%, due to longer hospital stays and intensive care. The average claim size for pollution-related ailments is ₹55,263, slightly lower than non-pollution cases but more frequent, showing their recurring nature.
The report state that over the past four years, pollution-linked claims have risen from 6.4 per cent pre-Diwali in 2022 to nearly 9 per cent in 2025, due to India’s worsening AQI during late October to December, driven by stubble burning, fireworks, and stagnant winter air.
Delhi accounted for 38 per cent of all pollution-linked claims, while Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, and Nagpur also showed sharp increases, pointing to a nationwide spread of pollution’s health impact.
