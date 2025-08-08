ChatGPT Gave Teens Advice On Drugs And Suicide, Watchdog Finds
ChatGPT offered teens detailed advice on drug use, eating disorders, and even writing a suicide note, according to a new report by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).
The Associated Press reviewed over three hours of conversations between the AI and researchers posing as 13-year-olds.
While ChatGPT often included warnings, it still provided personalised and explicit responses related to harmful behaviours. In a broader test of 1,200 interactions, CCDH flagged more than half as dangerous.
OpenAI said it's working to improve ChatGPT's handling of sensitive topics and developing tools to detect emotional distress.
The report comes amid rising use of AI chatbots by both adults and children for advice, support, and companionship.
