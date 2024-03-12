ChatGPT's Daily Electricity Consumption Equals That Of 17,000 Average US Household: Report
According to a report by The New Yorker, OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, uses up more than half a million kilowatt-hours of electricity to respond to some 200 million requests a day.
Reportedly, the average US household uses around 29 kilowatt-hours daily, which means that the chatbot uses more than 17 thousand times the amount of electricity.
The consequences can become even more concerning if big tech companies like Google use generative AI in every search.
It could lead to using as much electricity as whole countries like Kenya, Guatemala, and Croatia do in a year, as per the report.
As reported by Business Insider, Data scientist Alex de Vries estimated that by 2027, the entire AI sector could consume between 85 to 134 terawatt-hours annually, equivalent to half a percent of global electricity consumption.
