Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander Shares First Glimpse Of Moon's South Pole After Landing
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has shared the first image after landing on the moon's south pole.
Sharing the photos on X, ISRO said, “It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow.”
ISRO had previously said that a communication link had been established between the Vikram lander and MOX, Bengaluru, post landing.
India scripted history after it became the first country to set foot on the south pole of the moon on August 23.
The 'Pragyaan' rover has also been set up on the south pole which will be used by ISRO scientists to carry out experiments over the next 14 days to explore the composition of lunar soil and rocks.
