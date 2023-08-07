ISRO Shares First Visuals Of The Moon As Chandrayaan-3 Enters The Lunar Orbit
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Sunday, shared the first images of the Moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3.
Chandrayaan-3, India's third unmanned Moon mission, entered the lunar orbit safely on Saturday, 22 days after it was launched. According to ISRO, the spacecraft is in 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the moon.
Chandrayaan-3, which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the LVM-3 rocket on July 14, 2023, has travelled over three lakh kilometres in the space between Earth and the Moon.
What lies ahead is a much more challenging 41-day journey to the lunar south pole, where no other country has gone before.
Worldcoin: Kenya Halts Sam Altman’s Crypto Project, Citing Privacy Concerns