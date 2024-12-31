Chandrababu Naidu Richest CM at Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Poorest: ADR Report
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India, with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, with Rs 15 lakh in assets, is the poorest according to an Association for Democratic Reforms report.
Naidu is followed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Rs 332.56 crore), Karnataka's Siddaramaiah (Rs 51.93 crore), Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio (Rs 46.95 crore), and Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav (Rs 42.04 crore).
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, with Rs 55 lakh in assets, is the second poorest, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is third with Rs 118 crore.
The report states that the average assets of chief ministers across states and union territories amount to Rs 52.59 crore.
The report also reveals that 13 chief ministers (42%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 10 (32%) face serious charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.
Among the 31 chief ministers, only two are women — Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and Atishi from Delhi.
