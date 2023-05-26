Centre To Mint Rs 75 Coin To Mark The Inauguration Of New Parliament
A special Rs 75 coin will be launched to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
The commemorative coin, which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will be an homage to India’s 75 years of independence.
One side of the coin will depict the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words "Satyamev Jayate" below it. The word "Bharat" will be written in Devanagari script on the left side, while the word "India" in English on the right.
The coin will also bear the rupee symbol and the denominational value of 75 in international numerals. On the reverse, the coin will feature an image of the parliament complex.
On the upper periphery, the words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script, and on the lower periphery, "Parliament Complex" will be written in English.
With 44 millimetre diameter and 200 grooves on its edges, the coin will be round in shape. A four-part alloy consisting of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc will be used to make the 35-gram coin.