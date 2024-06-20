Centre Cancels UGC-NET Exam Over Integrity Concerns; CBI To Investigate
The Centre, on Wednesday, announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination due to preliminary evidence suggesting a compromise in the exam's integrity.
To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled," the education ministry said in a statement.
A new examination will be carried out, with details to be provided separately. At the same time, the case is being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive investigation.
UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar reported that approximately 81% of the over 1.121 million registered candidates attended the NET exam across 317 cities in India.
The UGC-NET is an exam designed to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for positions as 'Assistant Professor' and for the combined role of 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
The development arises amidst controversy surrounding the NEET exam, which is currently under allegations of irregularities and is conducted by the same authority, National Testing Agency (NTA).