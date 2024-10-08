CCPA Issues Showcause Notice to Ola Electric Over Service Deficiencies and Consumer Grievances
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has intervened to address consumer complaints concerning service deficiencies of e-scooter manufacturer Ola Electric.
The showcause notice highlights that Ola Electric "appears to be in violation of several provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019."
According to the notice, consumer allegations revolve around vehicles being sold with manufacturing defects, instances of second-hand vehicles being sold, partial or no refunds on booking cancellations and overcharging.
The CCPA has cited 9,948 grievances registered against the company with the National Consumer Helpline between September 1, 2023, and August 30, 2024.
This action follows a public spat on social media between Ola Electric’s founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
Kamra criticised Ola's electric scooter services and tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in his post on X, prompting Aggarwal to dismiss the remarks as “paid” comments.
