Canada Warns Of Indian Cyber Efforts To Surveil Separatists Overseas

This comes on the heels of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison confirming a Washington Post report linking Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to a plot to intimidate and potentially kill Canadian Sikhs.
Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) reported that India is using cyber capabilities to surveil activists and dissidents abroad, while also increasing cyber-attacks against Canadian government networks.
Canada has the largest Sikh community outside of India, including activists for an independent Sikh state.
Ottawa has accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan leader.
