California State Bar Admits AI Helped Create Its Exam Questions
The State Bar of California revealed that some multiple-choice questions on its troubled February bar exam were created using artificial intelligence.
In a statement on Monday, the bar said it will ask the California Supreme Court to adjust scores for those who took the test.
The February exam faced major tech issues. Many candidates couldn’t finish. Some couldn't even start because the online platform crashed.
Others dealt with frozen screens, error messages, and problems saving or copying text, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Out of 171 scored multiple-choice questions, 100 were created by Kaplan, a private education company that offers test preparation, professional training, and higher education programmes.
The remaining 48 questions were taken from a first-year law students’ exam. An additional 23 were created by ACS Ventures with the help of AI.
