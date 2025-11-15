Bihar Election 2025: NDA Wins Big, Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has secured a decisive victory, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set for a fifth consecutive term after the coalition won more than 200 seats out of the 243 assembly seats.
The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats and is leading in one constituency. The JD(U) won 85 seats and LJP(RV) won 19 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured four seats, according to the Election Commission's official results.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, comprising the Congress and RJD, trailed far behind, with the RJD winning 25 seats while Congress managed only 6 seats in the election.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, retained his Raghopur assembly seat with a margin of over 14,532 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) won just 2 seats out of the 20 constituencies it contested.
Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party failed to win any seats in its electoral debut.
Bihar Records Highest Female Voter Turnout in Its History