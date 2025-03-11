Biden’s CBP One Is Out, Trump’s “Self-Deport” App Takes Over
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Donald Trump has launched the CBP Home app, allowing migrants to declare their intent to "self-deport".
This replaces the CBP One app, which, under Biden, let migrants schedule asylum appointments at ports of entry.
Users of CBP One will be redirected to the new app, which features a “submit intent to depart” option, requiring migrants to provide details, including a photo, to facilitate their deportation.
Trump ordered the shutdown of CBP One on his first day back in office, reinforcing his hardline immigration stance.
CBP One was initially introduced during Trump’s first term for various immigration services, including inspecting perishable goods and tracking I-94 applications.
In 2023, Biden expanded its use, making it the primary tool for asylum seekers—an approach critics likened to Trump’s own restrictive policies.
YouTube Removes 9.5 Million Videos, India Leads in Takedown
