Bengaluru And Pune Among The Top 10 Most Congested Cities Globally: Report
Bengaluru has been ranked as the sixth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023.
The report, curated by the Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom, revealed that last year the average travel time per 10 km in Bengaluru was 28 minutes 10 seconds.
While Pune stood slightly behind the IT capital at seventh spot, with 27 minutes and 50 seconds spent to cover the similar distance.
New Delhi is the 44th most congested city globally, with an average travel time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km.
According to the report, London was the most congested city in the world in 2023, with commuters losing 148 hours yearly, during the rush hours.
London was followed by Ireland's capital Dublin at 2nd spot (29 minutes 30 seconds) and Toronto (29 minutes) at the 3rd spot.
