Australian Report Flags Flaws in Age-Verification Tech Before Teen Social Media Ban
Australia plans to roll out selfie-based age-verification software from December to stop under-16s from using social media.
However, a government report warns the system struggles to accurately judge teenagers close to the cutoff age, especially non-Caucasians, teenage girls, older adults, and female-presenting users.
The trial showed strong accuracy for adults over 19, but users within three years of the threshold fell into a “grey zone.”
At 16, there was still an 8.5% chance of being misclassified as underage, requiring ID checks or parental consent. Accuracy was also higher for Caucasians than for other groups.
Platforms like Instagram and YouTube must prove they are taking “reasonable steps” to block under-16s or face fines of up to A$49.5 million (₹265 crore).
Researchers warn the technology may not be ready by year-end, though Communications Minister Anika Wells said the trial proves “many effective options” exist and that privacy can be safeguarded.
WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Spyware Flaw in iPhone and Mac Apps
