AstraZeneca Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine Globally Weeks After Rare Side Effects Concerns
AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday its decision to withdraw the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine globally, weeks after acknowledging its potential for rare side effects.
As per The Telegraph, the company cited commercial reasons for this action, clarifying that the vaccine was discontinued due to the availability of updated versions capable of addressing new variants.
According to the report, the vaccine can no longer be used in the European Union after the company voluntarily withdrew its “marketing authorisation”.
The company is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused deaths and serious injuries, including TTS, which involves blood clots and low platelet counts.
AstraZeneca has reportedly asserted that the decision to withdraw the vaccine is unrelated to the court case or its acknowledgment of TTS risks. According to the company, the timing is purely coincidental.
