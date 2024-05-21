Around 20% Of Indian Users Hit By Cyber Threats In Q1 2024: Report
According to quarterly data released by the global security company Kaspersky, 22.9% of Indian web users were targeted by web-borne threats, while 20.1% were exposed to local threats during this period.
The study revealed that browser and social media engineering remain the most common forms of web threats, as cybercriminals continue to exploit vulnerabilities in browsers and their plugins.
File-less malware, utilising legitimate system tools, has emerged as one of the most perilous web threats in Q1 2024, as it doesn't rely on tricking users into downloading malicious files.
According to the KSN report, Kaspersky web security solutions blocked 12,454,797 different Internet-borne cyberthreats during the period January-March 2024.
In the same period, Kaspersky products detected and blocked 16,751,049 local incidents on the computers.
