Apple Disables Key Privacy Feature In UK—What Does It Mean For Users?
Apple is dropping its strongest cloud encryption in Britain, bowing to government pressure for user data access.
The change affects Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which extends end-to-end encryption across iCloud. Apple confirmed that its existing users will eventually have to disable it in Britain.
Without ADP, iCloud backups will no longer be fully encrypted, allowing Apple to access user data like iMessages in certain cases and hand it over to authorities when legally required.
Tech companies and governments have long clashed over strong encryption, which protects user privacy but frustrates surveillance and crime-fighting efforts. Britain’s demand marks a particularly aggressive stance.
Apple has consistently opposed backdoors in encrypted services, arguing they could be exploited by hackers and governments alike. Security experts share this concern.
The change does not affect encryption on Apple devices. However, with growing photo libraries, long chat histories, and frequent phone upgrades, many users rely on iCloud rather than storing everything on a single device.
