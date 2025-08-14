APAAR ID Mandatory For CBSE Board Exams From 2026
From 2026, CBSE schools must use students’ 12-digit APAAR ID for Class 9 and 11 registrations and Class 10 and 12 board exam lists.
Under National Education Policy’s ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ plan, APAAR assigns each student a permanent number to store all academic records.
Though optional at first, linking APAAR to board exam registration effectively makes it mandatory.
Critics have raised concerns regarding data leaks, misuse and digital divide.
The government says the data will only be shared with authorised bodies such as UDISE+, scholarship portals, academic institutions, and recruitment agencies.
APAAR ID: Is India Ready for a National Digital ID System for Students?
