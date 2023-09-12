Amazon Rolls Out New Policy: Mandatory Disclosure For AI-Created Content On Kindle

The guidelines distinguish between using AI to generate material, which the business will require authors to reveal, and using AI to assist in the editing and refining process, which will not require disclosure.
AI-generated content is defined by the company as “text, images or translations created by an AI-based tool”, even if substantial edits are made afterwards.
AI-assisted content is classified as that created by authors and sellers themselves but where AI tools are used to “edit, refine, error-check, or otherwise improve”.
The guidelines also specify that AI tools can be used to "brainstorm and generate ideas" without disclosing the source of the text or images, as long as the text or images were ultimately created by a human author.
This comes a month after author Jane Friedman complained that several books, which she believed were created by AI tools, were falsely listed as being written by her. The books were subsequently removed by Amazon.
