AI-Powered Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions in 15 Seconds
Researchers have successfully developed artificial intelligence powered stethoscope that can detect three heart condition within seconds.
The AI stethoscope can identify heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and valvular heart disease in just 15 seconds, picking up subtle changes that the human ear might miss, while also performing a quick ECG for faster and more accurate readings.
As part of the UK TRICORDER study, researchers at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust have developed a card-sized AI stethoscope that connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app and uses the cloud to analyse data.
The UK trial of 12,000 patients found the AI stethoscope doubled heart failure diagnoses, tripled atrial fibrillation detections, and nearly doubled valvular heart disease diagnoses compared to standard exams.
Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and consultant cardiologist, said, "This is an elegant upgrade of the stethoscope for the 21st century. Earlier diagnosis allows patients to access treatment and live well for longer."
Educate Girls Becomes First Indian NGO to Win Ramon Magsaysay Award