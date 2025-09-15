“Adolescence” Wins Best Limited or Anthology Series at Emmys 2025
Netflix’s psychological crime drama Adolescence has won eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The four-part show was one of the biggest winners of the night.
Co-creator and star Stephen Graham picked up trophies for acting, writing, and producing, making him a three-time Emmy winner in a single evening. He said the team never expected the series to have such a powerful impact.
The ceremony also made history when 15-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest ever actor to win Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. He was only 14 when the drama was filmed.
Cooper played Jamie, a teenage boy accused of murdering a female classmate. His intense and emotional performance was widely praised and marked his first professional acting role.
Adolescence quickly became a global hit, drawing over 140 million Netflix views in its first three months. Each episode was filmed in a single continuous take, earning acclaim for its daring style.
The show also sparked worldwide debate about incel culture, social media, and teenage life. Its raw and timely storytelling resonated with both critics and viewers.
