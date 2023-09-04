Aditya-L1’s First Earth-Bound Manoeuvre Successful; Satellite Healthy: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the first orbit-raising manoeuvre of India's maiden solar research probe, Aditya-L1, has been successful.
The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs.
Aditya-L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Saturday, taking India a step closer towards the completion of its maiden Solar expedition.
In its 125-day voyage to the Sun, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will stay in Earth's orbit for sixteen days. After four months of journey, the satellite will be placed on the L1 point in the halo orbit around the Sun.
The spacecraft is meant to undertake in-situ studies of the Solar wind and remote observations of the Solar corona at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth.
